PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An affordable housing project in Oregon City is breaking the mold while serving a critical need.

The complex, called Las Flores, will feature 171 units — all of which will be affordable for people making up to two-thirds of the median income in Clackamas County. Las Flores opens in July and features units that have up to four bedrooms.

The project was made possible thanks to a partnership between Hacienda CDC and Community Development Partners.

“This will be a community that provides what individuals and families need to find stability and reach their goals,” said Ernesto Fonseca, the CEO of Hacienda CDC. “This will be a place where residents can find after-school and summer programming for their kids, start on a path to buying a home through homeownership counseling or connect with small business advising.”

“The affordable housing shortage burdens our smaller, more rural areas too, so we’re excited to be taking our successful partnership with Hacienda CDC beyond Portland to serve the diverse communities who live and work in Oregon City and Clackamas County,” added Eric Paine, the CEO of CDP.

They say this project was designed with quality of life in mind for people from all walks of life, and that they’ll offer on-site programs for kids, such as financial advising and other after-school programs.