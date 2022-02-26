PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon City commissioners provided preliminary approval to a plan from city staff to borrow money from the federal government after voters rejected increasing their baseline water rates in November.

Voters rejected raising water rates by potentially more than 41% after six years, after the city requested up to 6% compounding annual increases.

A separate measure on the November ballot, to authorize the city to borrow up to $38 million to replace pipes and reservoirs, received 52% approval. Voter authorization to borrow money was needed to enable the city to apply for low-interest federal and state loans.

Subsequent to the election, city officials were notified that their Letter of Interest for EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act funding, submitted July 2021, was accepted and it was invited to apply for the WIFIA loan. This program provides low-interest, long-term loans for qualifying water infrastructure projects.

The minimum WIFIA project package size is $20 million, with 49% of the project being eligible for WIFIA loan money with the balance remaining paid as matching funds by Oregon City. Up to 80% of the project can receive federal funding in the form of loans and grants.

Without the federal loan, city officials said that Oregon City’s water rights through the South Fork Water Board could be in jeopardy from Clackamas River Water. South Fork and CRW currently are pursuing an intergovernmental agreement for interim water supply via a master water meter for the Thimble Creek Concept Plan until the city completes its water-system improvements within Oregon City’s area on the outskirts of the urban growth boundary.

“One of our concerns has always been the protection of our water rights,” Commissioner Frank O’Donnell said.

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 news partners.

In its current biennium budget, Oregon City has allocated $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward water system improvement projects, which is expected to be used as part of the required 51% in city matching funds for the federal loans.

Commissioner Adam Marl, along with other commissioners, said he was concerned that the city would be prepared for development, while also taking care of rusty, crumbling pipes affecting current residents.

“I never want to sacrifice the well-being of our existing community to provide a high level of service for new development. I won’t do it,” O’Donnell said.

OC Special Projects Senior Engineer Patty Nelson said the approach is for “equity citywide” with “projects that serve the community best.” She said that a large portion of the funding would be going to undersize pipes in danger of bursting, along with replacing reservoirs that serve everyone. Transmission mains coming down Molalla Avenue will be another major target of the total $24 million in estimated water-system project costs, to allow enough water to reach the top of the hill in OC.

“We know that we’re having issues, especially during summer, to meet peak demand in the upper zone,” Nelson said. “You’re going to want to size it appropriately for the growth.”

Oregon City’s projects will have to be completed within the 3% annual rate limit by borrowing money through the WIFIA loan program and using ARPA funds. Oregon City’s Finance Department completed a preliminary analysis that affirmed the city’s ability to provide the matching funds using ARPA dollars, water rates and system-development charges, as well as support future debt payments upon completion of the projects.

November election results showed that 69% of voters came out against Oregon City’s plan to use water-rate hikes to speed the replacement of century-old water pipes and the construction of two more reservoirs. Oregon City’s charter allows 3% water-rate increases annually, but officials sought voter approval for higher annual increases.

No one filed arguments in favor of either measure in the official Voters’ Pamphlet provided to Oregon City citizens as they considered whether to raise water rates over the next several years. Two statements appeared in the Voters’ Pamphlet against the water-rate measure, from former Mayor John Williams and from OC Chamber of Commerce CEO Victoria Meinig.

Oregon City’s elected officials reluctantly referred the measure to voters, saying that recent ice storms and wildfires provided a wakeup call for residents to approve rate increases now or end up in much more expensive and dangerous situations.