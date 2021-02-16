Oregon City extends state of emergency through mid-March

Downed trees have damaged power lines, leaving thousands of homes in the dark

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Beleaguered by snow and ice, Oregon City extended its state of emergency declaration until mid-March as crews continue to work to remove debris and restore power.

Roughly 73,000 homes were without power by Tuesday night. Outages were sporadic in Oregon City — some areas had power while others were left in the dark.

City Hall was running on a generator but the lights came back on in the evening.

Portland General Electric crews were working around the clock to clear fallen trees and downed power lines. Some customers said they’d been in the dark for days.

“It’s been really hard, losing hundreds of dollars of food, trying to keep everything maintained,” said Oregon City resident Paul Creech.

Jenny Porter said her family went to bed on Friday night and woke up the next morning without power.

“It’s been emotionally draining the past couple of days,” she said.

The loss of power has impacted students who depend on electricity and internet to keep up with distance learning. Porter’s daughter has been participating in virtual schooling in the North Clackamas School District.

“They were closed today and we got news they are closed tomorrow,” Porter said.

The Oregon City Commission on Tuesday extended the state of emergency to March 18. Gov. Kate Brown first declared a severe winter weather state of emergency for nine counties including Clackamas County on Feb. 13.

“The emergency declaration made by the commission allows us the flexibility to consolidate resources, make necessary expenditures because of the unforeseen event,” explained City Manager Tony Konkol.

Oregon City leaders said residents can take tree debris — including tree trimmings, branches, limbs, small stumps and other parts of shrubs — to two temporary sites for free:

The Cove located at Main Street and Agnes Avenue, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Clackamas Community College Yellow Lot #3 located at 19600 Molalla Avenue, Oregon City Oregon 97045, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The sites cannot accept landscape waste, large tree stumps, treated wood (telephone poles, railroad ties) demolition debris, rock concrete, hazardous waste, or household garbage.

Oregon City — City Hall: 503.657.0891

Meals on Wheels has also been working to get food to those in need. Konkol said the program helped keep people fed through the weekend and has continued to make deliveries every day since.

“The main message is I hope people stay safe and be patient,” he said, “if you do have questions, City Hall is still taking phone calls, our phone lines are still operational website is operational so its a great place for information there.”