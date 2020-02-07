Oregon city home catches fire, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were calling into 9.1.1. early Friday morning to report a neighbor’s house was on fire in Oregon City, said Clackamas County Fire.
The flames were reported around 3:15 a.m. on Jefferson Street. Fire crews were there shortly, reporting they saw “heavy fire” upon arrival. They quickly worked to extinguish the blaze inside the single-level home.
No injuries have been reported at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.