Oregon city home catches fire, no injuries reported

Clackamas County

The fire began around 3 a.m.

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were calling into 9.1.1. early Friday morning to report a neighbor’s house was on fire in Oregon City, said Clackamas County Fire.

The flames were reported around 3:15 a.m. on Jefferson Street. Fire crews were there shortly, reporting they saw “heavy fire” upon arrival. They quickly worked to extinguish the blaze inside the single-level home.

No injuries have been reported at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

