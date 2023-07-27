An Oregon City man was arrested Thursday for attempting to lure a child online, authorities said. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after responding to an online post from a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Chapman, 37, was taken to Clackamas County Jail, where he is being held without bail. He was charged with luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

“The purpose of the detective’s undercover post was to identify adults engaging in sexually explicit conversations with minors who then take substantial steps to meet those minors in person for the purpose of sexual contact,” CCSO said in a press release.

After the online conversation, Chapman went to an agreed-upon meeting location in Clackamas, but was met by authorities that took him into custody, officials said.

Detectives believe that Chapman may have engaged in similar criminal activity in the past and is asking the public for additional information. Individuals can contact the CCSO tip line by phone (503-723-4949) or by using the online form on their website. Reference case no. 23-015640.