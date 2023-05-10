PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon City officials are investigating a vandalism case after a tree was cut down outside of the building without authorization, the city announced Wednesday.

Security footage appears to show two kids, with one using a chainsaw to cut down the tree in the City Hall parking lot shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, officials said.

“Cameras captured the individuals approaching City Hall from the south side of the building. They stopped at two trees before making their way to a third one, which they cut down. The tree was located between the parking lot and the sidewalk on Center Street,” said Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff.

The tree was left where it fell on the landscaping and parking lot.

Oregon City officials are investigating a City Hall vandalism case after a tree was cut down outside of the building without authorization, according to the city. May 2023 (City of Oregon City).

Officials said they have not determined a motive for the vandalism but said they are taking the incident seriously.

“This community is passionate about our trees and natural resources. Cutting down a perfectly healthy tree on public property is concerning behavior that will not be tolerated,” Mayor McGriff said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.