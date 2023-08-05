Kara Rayleen Taylor was last seen at her home at 200 Jefferson St. on July 25 and reported missing on July 27, according to OCP. (Courtesy: OCP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon City Police teamed up with the FBI and the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team to investigate the disappearance of a 49-year old woman in Oregon City, officials say.

Kara Rayleen Taylor was last seen at her home at 200 Jefferson St. on July 25 and reported missing on July 27, according to OCP.

Police describe her as approximately 130 pounds at 5 feet 3 inches tall with blond hair and green eyes. Witnesses say she was last seen wearing a green and gray flannel top with green pants.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the OCP tip line at 503-905-3505. Reference case no. 23-015668.

