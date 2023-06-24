OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers for the first-ever Oregon City Pride Night made some changes ahead of the event to try and mitigate pushback from various groups, but the event kicked off as scheduled at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The pushback on Saturday included a group of people self-identifying as Proud Boys. KOIN 6 News also saw Black Bloc in the area on Saturday along with police guarding the overall event.

But those organizing Pride Night told KOIN 6 News that pushback is proof Oregon City needs this now more than ever.

The event began at the Good Burger Shack and Archbridge Taphouse. A portion of the proceeds and donations went to The Living Room, a non-profit supporting queer and trans youth in Clackamas County.

Bee Degraw, right, of The Living Room at the Oregon City Pride Night, June 24, 2023 (KOIN)

“It’s so important to have events like this and to highlight organizations that do things like what we do with LGBTQ+ young folks in particular,” said Bee Degraw with The Living Room. “There’s a lot of things happening in Oregon, and across the country, and across the world that cause a lot of anxiety, and I think it’s really important now more than ever to celebrate queer joy as much as we can.”

Additional money raised is slated to go to the Oregon City Children’s Theatre, which said about one-third of the kids who participate are LGBTQ+.

The organizers relocated the Pride Vendor Market and drag show due to parking and security concerns, but added the overwhelming support and turnout also played a role in needing a larger venue.

The pushback was anticipated, organizers said. But the support they said they’ve received outweighs any controversy.

The Oregon City Pride Night is scheduled to last into the evening.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.