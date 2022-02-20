Oregon City teens go from ‘Outsiders’ to political insiders

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In presenting a Just Desserts concept for a sweet shop taking over a vacant lot, Tumwata Middle School eighth-grader Eva Owens didn’t miss a beat when Oregon City Economic Development Manager James Graham asked, “Have you talked with the health department yet?”

“No yet, but we hope to,” Owens responded.

It’s safe to say that the coolness of these teenagers blew the minds of attendees of Tumwata’s Jan. 26 event to present concepts for the long-vacant lot at 12th and Main streets. Other concepts that city officials heard from the middle schoolers included a fountain/time capsule inspired by the “Cyberpunk 2077” video game, or a three-dimensional virtual model built through Minecraft computer application.

Tumwata students Brayden Cervantes, Noah Ozbek and Lee Hillebrand came up with a concept combining elements of a skate park, covered picnic area, jungle gym and a community art wall with rules for acceptable types of graffiti.

Oregon City officials were indeed impressed with the students who presented in a science-fair format with bulletin boards. City Manager Tony Konkol said that the middle schoolers came up with “a lot of great ideas,” and Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission Chair Denyse McGriff promised that the city will be “seriously” looking into adapting the suggestions.

Tumwata students found inspiration for their project in a book that features scenes of violence occurring in an empty lot. Evan Howells, a Tumwata eighth-grade language-arts instructor, has been teaching “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, a 1967 coming-of-age novel describing how strained teenage relationships can lead to gang warfare.

The teacher was pleased by how an “authentic audience” pushed students to raise the bar for themselves higher than his most optimistic expectations for the empty-lot presentations.

“Seeing the kids taking ownership for their ideas, presenting them with confidence, communicating politely and professionally, was honestly the highlight of my year so far,” Howells said. “When I asked them to reflect on their experience, and asked them why they put forth the effort they did, many of them wrote about wanting to do their best in front of real people.”

Over the past decade, Oregon City officials have been advertising the 12th/Main “opportunity” site, but potential developers have repeatedly fallen through. Next to the KFC Restaurant, a storm line runs through the vacant property diagonally and heads to a manhole in the building across the street, Isa’s Auto Repair. There’s also a sewer line on the west side of the city-owned empty lot that might make it difficult for McLoughlin Boulevard traffic to access any potential new building.