Gabriel Bryce Owens, 44, was also charged with reckless driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City man was arrested on first-degree manslaughter charges on Friday after causing a two-vehicle crash that killed one, authorities said.

Gabriel Bryce Owens, 44, was also charged with DUII and reckless driving. He is being held at the Clackamas County Jail on $250,000 bail.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash between a Tesla Model S sedan and a Mazda B2300 pickup truck on SE Jennifer Street near SE 82nd Drive in Clackamas around 12:15 p.m.

Kira Haston, 36, the driver of the Mazda, was taken to a local hospital but later died, CCSO said.

Owens was also taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken into custody, authorities said.