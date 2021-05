PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City honored a fallen hero Saturday, officially dedicating the Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Park.

Woods was a graduate of Oregon City High School. He was a state champion wrestler before joining the military as a Navy Seal.

He died in the 2012 attack in Benghazi.

The park on Gloan Oak Road has a nature playground, walkways and open spaces along with a memorial to Woods.