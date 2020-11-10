Oregon City voters weigh in on recall of Mayor Holladay

Dan Holladay is in his second term as Oregon City mayor

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Voters in Oregon City are back at the polls Tuesday, just a week after the general election — only this time they’re deciding the fate of Mayor Dan Holladay.

Holladay, whose second term as mayor is slated to continue through 2022, faces a recall after the citizens of Clackamas County validated far more signatures than necessary to force a recall. Five School Board members and all the sitting commissioners voted to censure him in June.

The Oregon City City Hall, April 27, 2020 (KOIN)

In June, Holladay was censured for “injuring the good name of Oregon City, disturbing its well-being, and hampering its worth,” the committee said and added, “Holladay was the ​only​ mayor out of all 26 in the metro area to refuse to sign a statement condemning systemic racism and committing to address it at the local level.”

In an official “statement of justification” submitted on the October 6 deadline, Holladay claims he “built strong relationships” with local leaders, despite all four city commissioners backing his removal from office.

“Help me help you keep Oregon City a great place,” Holladay wrote in all-capital letters, in an official anti-recall statement that echoed wording of President Trump’s reelection campaign. “We all have right to believe and say what we believe and not be ridiculed, canceled or recalled for fighting for our citizens first.”

If the mayor is removed from office, Commission President Rachel Lyles Smith will serve as the temporary chair to lead meetings until the election for a replacement mayor.

The Portland Tribune contributed to this report.