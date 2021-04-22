Oregon House rep: I’m targeted by anti-Semitic flyers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State Rep. Rachel Prusak said anti-Semitic flyers were posted around Clackamas County that targeted her, using symbols to attack her identity and commitment to pass gun safety legislation.

“Like so many people who experience intimidation and hate, I will not back down on my determination to call out these acts or my efforts to work towards policies that keep us all safe,” the West Linn Democrat said in a statement.

“I am a victim of gun violence. I know the trauma victims of gun violence face and I will not be intimidated from passing legislation and gun safety. That is the work our constituents sent us her to do.”

Oregon State Police confirmed they are looking into the incident.