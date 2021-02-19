Oregon leaders request aid from National Guard for storm damage

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Leaders in Clackamas County are requesting Gov. Kate Brown to deploy National Guard members to aid in some of the damage response efforts in rural Oregon following one of the worst ice storms in decades.

Some residents have been without power for seven days. The goal is to get power back to 90% of powerless PGE customers by Friday night, but that still leaves at least 15,000 with power for several more days.

Guard members would assist in door-to-door wellness checks for the thousands of residents still without power and water. The goal is to eventually expand outreach to several resource centers that would be used to distribute food and water.

Leaders said they also need help with delivering basic necessities to folks who are homebound.

“We are grateful the State has offered to help since the beginning of this historic storm,” Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith said. We have asked for support from guard members to provide wellness checks to allow us to reach every household. We are particularly concerned about our rural residents, making sure that those who are homebound are visited and the medically fragile and small children are taken care of. We need assistance from the State in order to make every effort to help residents without the basics to survive while we all get through this.”

Details and timing of the deployment will be announced soon.

“Having even one life at risk due to the aftermath of the winter storm is untenable. With the help of the National Guard, our odds of connecting with everyone who remains without power are much greater,” Oregon State Representative Christine Drazan said.