Oregon man convicted in 1991 murder to be released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon man convicted in a 1991 murder he committed when he was 16 years old will now walk free.



Todd Davilla was originally sentenced to 50 years in prison for the attempted rape and murder of Lisa Flormoe.

Court records show Davilla tried to rape Flormoe and fatally stabbed her when she resisted.

His case had been appealed multiple times, most recently last year, when a judge sent it back for re-sentencing.

This week, a Clackamas County judge re-sentenced him to 25 years.

Because Davilla already served 30 years behind bars, he’ll now be released and on supervised probation for life.

In January 1992, Davilla pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted rape and was charged as an adult.