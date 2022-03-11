PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon Trail School District teacher was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for sexually abusing a minor.

Sandy Police Department said a warrant was issued for Taylor E. Llewllyn after a 2020 investigation. The 45-year-old was wanted on 13 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

Llewllyn was an Oregon Trail School District teacher from August 2019 to June 2020 and also taught for Lake Oswego and Lowell school districts.

Authorities said there may be more victims who haven’t come forward. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sandy Police Department and refer to SPD Case #20-1316.