Afternoon traffic moves along I-205 near the Abernathy Bridge between Oregon City and West Linn (Pamplin Media Group).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During a public hearing Tuesday, Oregonians weighed in on the I-205 tolling project that would affect a stretch of the highway running through the county.

There is a split on how people view tolling: Some see it as the best way to raise funds for infrastructure improvements and reduce congestion, and others see it as a financial burden to get to work.

The Oregon legislature has tasked ODOT to consider tolls to tackle traffic.

Mandy Putney, the ODOT project director for the I-205 project, said the highway currently doesn’t function the way it should.

“When we add that third lane and add the toll, it does help traffic on 205 move much better,” Putney said.

The I-205 toll project would toll the Abernethy and Tualatin River bridges in Clackamas County. The toll would fund construction of a third lane and seismic improvements to nine bridges on I-205 from Stafford Road to OR 213.

ODOT intends to implement variable-rate pricing that fluctuates throughout the day, and the earliest tolling could begin at the end of next year.

In a virtual hearing Tuesday, several Oregonians spoke in support of the tolls, but stressed the funding should go toward improving public transit instead of lane expansions.

A map showing the proposed tolling section on I-205 from ODOT, January 23, 2023 (ODOT)

“Tolling is the one thing that might get our freeways functioning again, and I’d also like to see the funding go to methods to get people away from driving their cars,” said Salem resident Cory Poole.

The majority who spoke in opposition raised concerns about equity, safety, a lack of alternative transportation and diverting traffic onto their local city roads.

“I am 100% adamantly against tolling – as many have stated already – it is very specific to the area and very unfair for residents who are trapped where they are,” said Wilsonville resident Tera Taylor.

Many residents also said they wished ODOT did a better job of publicizing the comment sessions.

“The only reason I knew about it was because KOIN news posted it on their website,” said West Linn resident Josh Carter.

As a result, Clackamas County commissioners have requested ODOT extend the public comment period an additional 30 days.

Those wishing to provide comments can contact ODOT through 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21 via:

Email: I205TollEA@odot.oregon.gov (Please include “EA comments” in the subject line)

Phone: 503-837-3536

Mail: Oregon Department of Transportation

Attn: Mandy Putney

ODOT Urban Mobility Office

18277 SW Boones Ferry Road

Tualatin, OR 97224