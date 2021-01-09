OSP: Fatal crash on Hwy 213 in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police said a fatal crash occurred Saturday morning in Clackamas County.

At about 8:15 a.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 213 near S. Union Rd.

A Toyota Tacoma, operated by 66-year-old Elina Inget of Eagle Point, was northbound when it lost control on the icy road and collided with a southbound Freightliner box truck operated by one Colby Ransier, 33, of Silverton, according to a preliminary investigation.

Inget was pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries. Ransier was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Hwy 213 southbound was closed for about four hours, police said.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Molalla Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.