Outage at ClackCo facility may send wastewater into Willamette

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with Clackamas County announced the widespread outages crippling the region could lead to “partially treated” wastewater spilling into the Willamette River Sunday.

The Tri-City Water Resource Recovery Facility in Oregon City has been operating on standby generator power amid the storm. But with the prolonged outage, the facility is likely now discharging water that is out of compliance with the Clean Water Act.

The Department of Environmental Quality has been notified, according to county officials.

Both Tri-City Water and Portland General Electric are currently working to restore power to the plants as quickly as possible. In the interim, staff is also working with PGE to get fuel delivered for the standby generators.

“Clackamas Water Environment Services staff are working around the clock to monitor and operate both the facilities and the pump stations to provide treatment and get back to full operations as soon as possible,” the county said in a release Sunday.

People are urged to avoid contact with the water in the Willamette River downstream of the Tri-City Water Resource Recovery Facility for the next few days.

This is a developing story.