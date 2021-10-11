Overnight house fire kills 1 in Oregon City, cause unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead as a result of an overnight house fire in Oregon City.

Clackamas Fire was called to the blaze on Beverly Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and black smoke pluming from the single-level home. They immediately worked to extinguish the flames and search the residence.

One person was found inside within minutes and was quickly carried out of the home. Despite firefighter paramedics’ life-saving efforts, the person died at the scene.

Early this morning, crews were called to a house fire on Beverly Drive in Oregon City. Crews found heavy fire from the residence and went to work to extinguish and search. One occupant was located in the house and was quickly extricated but sadly, the person died at the scene. pic.twitter.com/lFF2DznAFv — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) October 11, 2021

No one else was found inside the home and no other injuries were reported. A total of 22 firefighters responded to the incident.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.

This is a developing story.