Pandemic can’t stop art, Clackamas students go virtual

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Artwork by 115 middle and high school students from all over Clackamas County is now on display — virtually.

Organizers originally planned to hold the fourth annual Clackamas Education Service District Regional Art Show in a traditional gallery setting. However, the COVID-19 response forced them to get a little more creative. The paintings, drawings, photographs and even 3-D creations are now available for viewing online.

“Now more than ever, we need to focus on beauty and the promise of the future whenever we can. It’s incredibly inspiring to look at students’ creations and view the world in a fresh way,” Clackamas ESD Superintendent Jada Rupley said in a statement.

A panel of professional artists will review the submissions and students at each grade level will receive awards.

You can see the full gallery here.

The yearly event is co-sponsored by One River School, Clackamas Community College and the Pacific Northwest College of Art.

The Clackamas ESD serves the 10 school districts in the county.