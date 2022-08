A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino but was not injured, August 12, 2022 (Clackamas County Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near the 26000 block of Airport Road, the Clackamas County Fire Department said. They rushed to the scene and helped crews from the Molalla Fire District to help the dangling parachutist.

An aerial ladder was used to remove the parachutist.

No further information is available at this time.