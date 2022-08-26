PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22 in Clackamas County early Thursday morning left one pedestrian dead, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 4:20 a.m., a blue Toyota Corolla reportedly hit a pedestrian who was walking in the lane of travel.

The pedestrian, 48-year-old Portland resident Jeremy Hofman, was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old driver was reportedly uninjured.

The crash closed down Highway 99E for approximately three hours while officials investigated the scene.