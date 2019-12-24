Pedestrian struck by car, in ‘critical but stable’ condition

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries after a car struck him on Kruse Way at Kruse Woods drive in Lake Oswego Saturday night.

Lake Oswego Police Department responded to the crash at about 11:55 p.m., the police department said.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old Lake Oswego man, was transported to Oregon Health and Sciences University Hospital where his condition was last described as critical but stable.

Police said the investigation so far indicates that the driver involved was turning left from northbound Kruse Woods Drive onto westbound Kruse Way when the crash occurred.

According to an independent witness, the vehicle had a green light to turn and the pedestrian, clad in all dark clothing, had a “Don’t Walk” signal.

After the crash, the driver remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators.

No arrests were made or citations issued and the investigation is continuing, officials said.

Drivers and pedestrians are cautioned to be extra careful when using roadways due to diminished visibility during winter months. Pedestrians should try to wear reflective clothing and/or carry safety lights or flashlights, police said.