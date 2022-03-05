District officials say emergency response times won't be affected by staff cuts at five fire stations

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Clackamas Fire officials are assuring the public that citizens will notice no effects to the district’s emergency response following a financial audit finding an error and budget cuts to the district’s staffing.

Prior to March 1, eight fire stations had four-person staffing, and now there are only three stations with these staffing levels — Oregon City Hilltop, Lake Road and Mt. Scott — which are strategically located in the busiest areas of the district. Beavercreek, Boring, Damascus, Oak Grove and Station 1 near 82nd Avenue no longer have four-person staffs and are operating with three-person fire crews like the majority of the district’s total 21 fire stations.

Clackamas Fire Chief Nick Browne pledged to the fire board during its Feb. 28 meeting that he won’t lay off any more people or close down a fire station.

“Citizens aren’t going to feel any effect to our excellent emergency response,” Browne said. “When people call 911, they’re still going to have that fire station responding to their house.”

Clackamas Fire recently implemented 14% cuts to its administration budget through layoffs and attrition. Browne said that the staffing cuts are part of the district’s ongoing efforts to “live within our means.”

PMG SCREENSHOT: RAYMOND RENDLEMAN – Clackamas Fire Board member Jim Syring held up this graph on Feb. 28 showing the expected revenue shortfalls if the district didn’t make budget cuts.

Clackamas Fire Board member Jay Cross said the organization can’t continue its deficit spending, but he and other board members wanted to get staffing levels back up at fire stations throughout the district.

“What’s the build-back plan to getting these companies’ staff back to where they were?” Cross asked.

Browne responded that the fire district’s administration shares the goal of board members, firefighters and citizens to get four-person fire crews in more stations throughout the district.

“Now what I’m bringing before you is us going backward before we go forward,” Browne told board members Feb. 28. “When faced with elimination of any more positions from the Clackamas Fire family, both admin and potential Local 1159, or closing down a fire station or moving four to three, neither one of those decisions feels right. … This isn’t enjoyable for any of us. But that being said, going insolvent as an organization is not the direction we need to go.”

Clackamas Fire’s announcement about the staff cuts came after an independent auditor provided the board details about an error in the district’s budget. In December, the error was noticed in the revenue forecast by Browne and a newly hired Clackamas Fire CFO.

PMG SCREENSHOT: RAYMOND RENDLEMAN – Clackamas Fire Chief Nick Browne has presented a new budget that shows the district no longer being in the red following budget cuts.

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 news partners.

Russell Ries, a West Linn-based CPA, said that the error was partially the result of a supplementary budget necessitated by Clackamas Fire’s response to the September 2020 wildfires, along with the ongoing COVID response challenges. Auditors noted that from July 2020 to June 2021 Clackamas Fire’s emergency services expenditures exceeded appropriations by $728,000.

“This was not something that was a systematic issue; this was a one-off event,” Reis said. “It was the culmination of the perfect storm.”

Reis expects state officials to send Clackamas Fire a letter to ensure that the fire district “beefs up” its policies and procedures to ensure no future similar occurrence.

“They’re going to want to know why it happened, but more importantly, they’re going to want to know as a result of this, what is the district doing going forward to ensure that this does not happen in the future,” Reis said. “Typically the response is, ‘We’re currently reviewing our policies and procedures in regard to both our initial budgeting process and the supplemental budget process to ensure that we’ve properly grouped all of our department costs centers correctly in coming up with any modifications to originally adopted appropriations’ or something like that.”

Ries said state law allows Clackamas Fire to overspend its revenues since it has an ending fund balance with more than $18 million in the bank.

“You can present a budget where you have your expenditure levels exceeding your revenue levels, and as long as you set your appropriations correctly, you won’t get dinged for that. The only result is that you’re basically eating away at your beginning fund balance,” Ries said.

Board member Jim Syring said that the board approved last year’s budget with over $1 million in expenditures above revenue, but that the error helped send the fire district over $3 million into the red.

“If we didn’t do anything, we’d be $3.6 million overexpended,” Syring said.

Ries explained exactly what the error was in Clackamas Fire’s budgeting.

“It was simply an error during the course of the year, when the supplemental budgets were being approved, that when the emergency-service and the business-service department codes, in looking at the actual expenditures, weren’t being arrogated correctly,” Ries said.