PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was extricated from their vehicle and then transported to a hospital via Life-Flight helicopter after a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 26 on Sunday, Clackamas Fire announced.

The accident took place just east of Shorty’s Corner outside of Sandy near milepost 27 around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one person trapped in their vehicle and another person standing on the side of the road with minor injuries.

“Firefighters were able to respond out of the Sandy Fire Station with two apparatus and were on scene within minutes to provide extrication and medical care to the two patients,” Clackamas Fire said.

The scene has been cleared, but officials say Hwy 26 will have limited access in the area due to clean-up efforts.