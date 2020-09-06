PGE: Power could be shut off near Mt. Hood

The utility said Sunday that increasing temperatures could force it to cut power along part of Highway 26 to prevent wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland General Electric is preparing to shut off power in an area near Mt. Hood along Hwy 26 to prevent wildfires as temperatures are forecast to increase in the coming days.

The utility has not yet made the decision, but is notifying customers who could be affected and is working with officials in the area to minimize disruptions. PGE released an interactive map on Sunday for those who think they might live in the area to search by their addresses.

“Forecasts are showing increased certainty that weather conditions and fire danger will become extremely dangerous in certain areas over the next few days. As a result, Portland General Electric is planning for the possibility that we may need to temporarily shut off power to help reduce wildfire potential in a limited, high-risk area near Mt. Hood, along highway 26,” the utility said in their Aug. 5 announcement.

“PGE will only do this if it’s necessary to protect lives and property in the communities we serve and would implement a public safety power outage in that limited high-risk area for as short a period as possible. We’re working closely with local emergency managers to create as little disruption to customers, residents and visitors to the area as possible.”

More information, including the interactive map and FAQs, here.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner