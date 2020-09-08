PGE says power shut off near Mt. Hood likely

Wind brought in wildfire smoke and haze throughout Oregon, including this scene in the St. Johns neighborhood of Portland, September 7, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland General Electric officials said they will likely move forward with shutting off the power for residents near Mount Hood along Highway 26 Monday evening to prevent wildfires.

A screenshot of the interactive map released by PGE on Sunday (PGE)

This would be the first time the utility company has taken the preemptive action. The power shut off is expected to impact around 4,000 residential customers and another 800 business customers. PGE has had observers stationed on the ground around Mt. Hood to keep an eye on the impacts the wind has had Monday.

Officials estimated that the outage would last between 24 to 48 hours, but would be contingent upon wind and weather conditions. Once the winds die down, technicians would have to physically inspect the power lines and check for damage or debris to remove before power could be restored. More information, including the interactive map and FAQs, here.

By Monday evening the power company had dozens of outages listed on its interactive map online. There were 45 outages listed for Clackamas County, which impacted more than 6,000 customers. Second to that, 19 outages were listed for Multnomah County.

Portland General Electric’s power outage map as of Monday evening. September 7, 2020 (PGE)

There has been a high fire danger, with high wind warnings active across the Portland Metro area, reaching as far east as The Dalles. By Monday afternoon, the wind made a dramatic shift east, bringing in smoke from wildfires and causing dust storms further east.

High Wind Warning: Monday 5 PM – Tuesday 1 PM. Greater Portland Metro Areathe brown color below. 15-25 MPH Gusts up to 45 MPH. Gusts up to 60 MPH possible on higher Terrain.

Red Flag Warning: Monday 11 AM – Wednesday 8 PM. NW Oregon and SW Washington. Relative Humidity below 15% and strong easterly winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please be very careful.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story throughout the evening.