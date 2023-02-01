PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.

Estacada firefighters and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene at about 3 a.m. Due to the poor visibility, icy temperatures and steep terrain along the bank of the Clackamas River, authorities say they called in the Clackamas Fire District Technical Rescue Team to the scene.

Crews hoist the man from the ledge. (Estacada Fire District )



Eight fire units and 20 rescue personnel spent more than three and a half hours preparing equipment and hoisting the victim to safety. Once pulled from the ridge, the injured man was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a waiting Life Flight helicopter.

“Due to the severity [of] his injuries, the patient was transported by air Life Flight to a Portland trauma center,” the Estacada Fire District said. “Highway 224 had one lane shut down during the operation and is fully open again.”