Plagued by outages, Clackamas County issues emergency declaration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County has issued an emergency declaration following hours of continued outages that have shut down the county’s network.

The emergency declaration calls for aid to help restore communications and to help remove debris from many roads.

More than 105,000 county residents remain without power as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Countless roads have been closed due to downed trees or impassable conditions.

Residents have been asked to remain indoors and to avoid travel. Officials said there have been many reports of falling branches and chunks of ice.

Clackmas is the second county in the greater Portland area to declare an emergency based on the dangerous weather Saturday. Clark County, in Southwest Washington, declared an emergency just after 10 a.m. over multiple roads in the region–particularly in Washougal, Wash.–have become impassable due to deteriorating conditions,