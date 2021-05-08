Pursuit, shooting near Oregon City; officer, suspect hurt

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — An officer-involved shooting left one suspect and an officer injured after a pursuit that ended at the I-205 North onramp from Hwy 213 near Oregon City.
The suspect was treated at a hospital and released to investigators, while the Oregon City officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Parts of Highway 213 remain closed during the investigation.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office officials said officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit around 6:46 p.m. that concluded in Oregon City.
Details of the shooting and pursuit are not clear at this time.
This is a developing story.