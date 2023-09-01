A brick was thrown through the window of the Democratic Party headquarters on Main Street. (Courtesy: Democratic Party)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Someone broke out the front window to the Clackamas County Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Oregon City overnight on Aug. 30-31.

A brick was thrown through the window of the Democratic Party headquarters on Main Street. Party Chair Cris Waller, who feels like this was a targeted attack, said nothing was stolen from the headquarters.

“No other businesses nearby had damage,” Waller said. “The brick that broke the window was carried from somewhere offsite; it doesn’t match any of the nearby buildings. It landed in a position such that the person who threw it had to be standing directly in front of the window; it was not thrown from the street.”

The case number with Oregon City Police Department is 23-018226. Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to call OCPD at 503-655-8211.

