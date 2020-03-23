Police: Man attempts to steal $300+ worth of cigarettes in Sunnyside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Portland man accused of breaking into a Sunnyside drug store to steal cigarettes.

Deputies responded to an alarm that went off at the Rite Aid on SE Sunnyside Road at 1:15 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find a broken window in front of the store.

A short while later deputies found the suspect, Tyler James Borkgren, behind a nearby Safeway supermarket. Borkgren, 18, was in possession of $324 worth of stolen cigarettes from the Rite Aid burglary at the time of being captured, deputies said.

Borkgren was detained and later admitted to committing a previous burglary at the same Rite Aid on February 12, 2020. It also involved cigarettes as well as alcohol.

Borkgen faces two counts of Burglary II.