PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are asking for the public’s help to solve multiple crimes that hit downtown Oregon City.

On Saturday morning, between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., police say windows of businesses and cars were “deliberately broken” on Railroad Avenue between 6th Street and 9th Street.

A suspect has not been identified.

Police ask if you have surveillance video of the incidents to call Oregon City Police Department’s tip like 503-496-1616, and reference case number 22-004140.