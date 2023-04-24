PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clackamas County-based Portland Cider Company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary throughout the month of April with the return of its most-awarded Original Gold Cider.

“A lot has changed. We’ve been part of what is now the number one cider market of the entire country, and we’re proud to be part of that,” said Portland Cider Company Co-founder Jeff Parrish. “The last 10 years have been a pretty wild ride.”

The cider company has become the second largest cider producer in Oregon, with a team of almost 20 people, making as much canned cider in one week than they did in their first year, Parrish said.

“We really never imagined it would be what we are today,” Parrish said.

Portland Cider Company is also re-opening its cannery taproom in May with a re-vamped menu featuring pizza, steak and seafood.