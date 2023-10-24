PPB searched for the man in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Flavel Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities arrested a wanted man Tuesday morning after he crashed a car that may have been connected to a series of burglaries, officials say.

Police say the man – who remains unnamed – fled from the car after it crashed near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Flavel Street, leading to a widespread search with drones and K9 units in the area.

The Portland Police Bureau says they found the man around 11:20 a.m. and apprehended him. He is currently in custody with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, which has yet to release further information.

Earlier that morning, the bureau say they received a tip from CCSO saying the car had been eluding deputies. When officers found the crashed car around 6:05 a.m., a woman with non-life-threatening injuries was found inside.

Authorities brought the woman, also unnamed, to a local hospital as the search began.

PPB asks anyone with information about the case to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference Case No. 23-278316.