PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A previously registered sex offender was arrested July 20 after officials say he committed multiple sex crimes against children on his property near the Ripplebrook area.

Investigators with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office say Thomas Lee Bryan, 63, of Estacada invited children to “work on his property and, on at least two known occasions, sexually abused them.” Detectives say they believe there are more victims.

Bryan was booked on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and using a child in sexual display. He is being held on a $250,000 bail.

In 2003, Bryan was registered as a sex offender after he was arrested on similar charges in 2002, including several counts of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sodomy, and tampering with a witness.

Deputies ask anyone with information about additional criminal activity involving Bryan to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or fill out the online form. Reference case number 23-013896.

