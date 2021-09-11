‘Release the info’: Justice for Jermelle rally marches through Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of approximately 100 protesters marched to the Clackamas County Jail in Oregon City Saturday, to demand ‘Justice for Jarmelle’ and answers surrounding his death in police custody.

Jermelle Madison 23, was found unresponsive in his cell July 28, after police claim he hanged himself.

Jermelle Madison Memorial, Oregon City (Joelle Jones, KOIN)

According to family, Madison was experiencing an ongoing mental health crisis following the death of his father prior to being booked in the Clackamas county jail and was supposed to be on suicide watch.

Madison’s family told KOIN 6 News they have been denied answers and access to documentation surrounding the events leading up to his death and are calling on the agency for full transparency.

‘Justice for Jermelle’ Rally Clackamas County Jail, Oregon City (Joelle Jones, KOIN)

The march began at the memorial for Madison off Beavercreek Rd in Oregon City. The site was previously vandalized in a hate crime and recently restored. The group led by the Black Panther Party headed towards the Clackamas County Jail to give speeches at the facility where Madison was held before his death.

‘Justice for Jermelle’ Rally Oregon City 9/11 Memorial (Joelle Jones, KOIN)

Chanting “release the info… all the info,” the rally took to the streets, marching through the Oregon City Farmers Market and around a 9/11 memorial service, held at the Clackamas County Public Services Building. Those leading the rally echoed Madison’s story through a megaphone to patrons as they passed by stating, “We respect and appreciate you but Jermelle Madison died in police custody and we need justice!”