Fallen person dies at Illumination Saddle on Mt Hood

A climber with Portland Mountain Rescue found the person at 9,400 feet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search-and-rescue mission turned into a recovery mission on Mt. Hood Wednesday afternoon after a person died at 9,400 feet, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they received a call around 12:12 p.m. that a climber with the Portland Mountain Rescue found the person at an area called “Illumination Saddle.” The person was wearing ski boots and had fallen from an unknown height.

Authorities said at 3:30 p.m. recovery crews were waiting on a snowcat to take a PMR team up the mountain.

