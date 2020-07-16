Woman seriously hurt after fall at McIver Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman fell and hit her head on the rocks Wednesday evening at McIver Park on the Clackamas River, officials said.
KOIN 6 News learned the woman had some kind of “medical event” after hitting her head, according to Clackamas Fire. Rescuers treated her at the scene before she was rushed to a hospital by Life Flight. Her injuries are thought to be life-threatening.
