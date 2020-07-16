Woman seriously hurt after fall at McIver Park

The Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium responds to three women in distress in the Clackamas River on June 19, 2020. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman fell and hit her head on the rocks Wednesday evening at McIver Park on the Clackamas River, officials said.

KOIN 6 News learned the woman had some kind of “medical event” after hitting her head, according to Clackamas Fire. Rescuers treated her at the scene before she was rushed to a hospital by Life Flight. Her injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

