Over 40K without power as fires rage in Clackamas County

About 40,000 people are without power in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people are without power as crews battle large fires in Clackamas County Tuesday morning.

A fire is roaring out near South Unger Road and South Bauer Road. A reverse 911 was activated due to the blaze, meaning residents living in the area were told to leave their homes in the middle of the night. Residents in the area of Wilhoit Road and South Bird Road south of Molalla have been notified as well.

Fire crews say the flames have burned about 25 acres so far and one structure has been destroyed.

Also in Clackamas County — a raging fire resulted in the hours-long closure of Highway 213 at Liberal Way and Macksburg Road. The highway was reopened shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Update, after being closed for several hours, Hwy 213 is now open. Liberal Way is still closed. Use caution multiple fire crews working in the area.



Reports of trees down on the roadway in the area

Over 40,300 people in the county were without power as of 6 a.m. There are firefighters from Colton, Canby and Gresham helping battle the flames.

On Monday night, a blaze in Oregon City that was visible over rooftops started in an abandoned industrial building, according to Clackamas Fire officials.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it started in an abandoned building off of Agnes Avenue near the Clackamette Cove. From there, it spread to three other structures and then the surrounding land before firefighters were able to get the blaze contained. In total, four buildings were damaged and 12 acres were burned in Oregon City.

Fire officials said no evacuations were needed in relation to the fire.

