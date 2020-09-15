Progress continues in battle against Riverside Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although smoke still hangs over Molalla, people are beginning to make their way home.

So far, the Riverside fire has burned more than 134,000 acres. Crews are fighting it on the west side, trying to keep it from tearing through Estacada and Molalla. Firefighters’ primary focus is on saving lives and property — meaning the eastern forested side of the fire is currently unmanned.

There’s 100 miles of fire and still no containment as of Tuesday morning. However, the incident commander says we’ll see containment lines soon.

Even more out-of-state resources are on the way, as the Riverside inferno is the highest priority fire in the region. Planes or helicopters still cannot fly in the area due to the smoke, though officials do have drones up monitoring smoke and fire conditions.

Clackamas County evacuations

When fire officials were asked when homeowners go back to Estacada — which remains at Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders — they said they don’t know yet.

The city of Molalla, which had been at a Level 3, was reduced to a Level 2 evacuation zone Sunday evening. Several cities in the Portland metro area within Clackamas County had their evacuation levels dropped from Level 1 to normal Sunday afternoon. Areas east of Oregon City, including parts of Redland, Beavercreek and Highland, along with areas south of Sandy, including Eagle Creek, Firwood and Wildcat Mountains, were reduced from Level 3 to Level 2 evacuation zones on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Canby, Oregon City, and Sandy were downgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order Saturday night. On Monday, an area south of Oregon City and Canby, that also included parts of the Mulino and Monitor areas, was reduced from Level 2 to Level 1.

Curfews for areas under Level 1 “Be Ready” were lifted on Sunday as well; however, the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain in effect for communities and areas under Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders.

Click here if the map does not appear

Deputies said the extra patrols and curfew in place are making it easy to spot potential looters — a dozen have already been arrested.