Rivervilla Park fence pits state vs Milwaukie homeowners

Rivervilla Park in Milwaukie, as seen on the North Clackmas Parks & Recreation website, November 19, 2021

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — People who live near the Rivervilla Park in Milwaukie are disappointed a property owner built a fence on the sand bank down into the Willamette River, blocking public access to walkers and fishers.

But there is clear signage that denotes the area is private property and there is no trespassing. But the real issue is the waterline.

The Oregon Department of State Lands gave the homeowners a notice that the state owns the river below the water line and the fence is disrupting salmon habitat. Officials said they gave the homeowners until Friday to remove the fence.

“We’ve asked them to remove it. They haven’t,” said Liane O’Neill with the Oregon Department of State Lands. “So we’re taking the next steps that we can to make sure that we can respond and protect this area, which is a state-owned waterway and protect the salmonic habitat.”

In a phone interview with KOIN 6 News, property owner Jodie Polich shared horror stories of people trespassing, defecating, leaving garbage, doing drugs, letting their dogs off-leash and killing her chickens.

Polich said she’s open to compromise with the state on this issue but will keep fighting to maintain the fence until county officials find a way to regulate respectful access to this area. She said she can’t compromise on her family’s safety.