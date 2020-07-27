Roped together, couple falls 700 feet on Mt Hood, survives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A married couple who slid about 700 feet down Mount Hood were rescued Sunday by teams coordinated through the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Forest Grove couple, Michelle Malik and Travis Malik, were climbing Sunday morning when they fell. Other climbers spotted them around the 10,000 foot elevation west of Hogsback behind Crater Rock and began providing help.
After getting the call around 9:40 a.m., the first rescuers reached them around 1 p.m, officials said.
Michelle Malik, 33, was more seriously hurt. She was stabilized and taken to Timbeline Lodge around 6 p.m, then taken by ambulance to an area hospital. She’s expected to recover.
Travis Malik, 30, came down on his own power and helped Michelle with the rescuers, authorities said.
The Maliks were roped together but weren’t setting anchors to hold a fall, Portlan Mountain Rescue said in a release.
“They were wearing microspikes instead of technical crampons for grip on the ice,” officials said, when Michelle lost her footing. They fell about 700 feet and landed close to the Hot Rocks fumarole.
“Miraculously, the resulting injuries were not life-threatening,” PMR said.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.