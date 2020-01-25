Live Now
Salem lawyer accused of strangling, assaulting a woman

Clackamas County

Charges include multiple counts of strangulation, assault, menacing and harassment

Christopher Best pictured on the Gatti Law Firm website January 25, 2020 (gattilaw.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lawyer in Salem is facing a slew of charges pertaining to alleged attacks spanning over 16 months.

Christopher Best, of the Gatti Law Firm, was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment, according to The Statesman Journal.

Best, who holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Oregon, is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January of 2018 through April of 2019.

Neither Best nor anyone from the Gatti Law Firm have commented on the charges.

The Associated Press contributed this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

