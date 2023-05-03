PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week-long mission to find a 78-year-old man who went missing while shed hunting has been suspended, authorities announced Wednesday.

Carroll Donald Parkins of Colton left his home the morning of Saturday, April 22 to search for the shed antlers of deer or elk in the woods off Molalla Forest Road, authorities said.

When Parkins failed to return home, his family called and reported his disappearance to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. A search and rescue mission was launched that Sunday and consisted of about 47 volunteers each day.

Despite finding Parkins’ truck near the woods on Mollalla Forest Road, the Sheriff’s Office said no other signs were found indicating Parkins’ whereabouts. CCSO said that area has steep terrain that was damaged in the 2020 wildfires and has little to no cell service.

Although the search mission has been suspended, the Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who has information on Parkins’ disappearance to call their tipline at 503.723.4949 and reference case number 23-008383.