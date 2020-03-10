Missing Beavercreek woman found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our weather pattern today sets us up for a taste of everything. Mountain snow is a given. Rain at the lower elevations is a given. But how low will the snow fall? Where's it cold enough for sticking snow? And what about thunderstorms? If you plan to drive over our coastal range passes or mountain passes, be sure to read below.

Cold air behind the cold front is lending itself to the destabilization of the lower levels of our atmosphere. Showers will approach the coast, some as individual cells and/or thunderstorms today. Those cells that release precipitation will provide a process by which energy is released, and in that exchange will cool the environment immediately around it. It is in those instances that we may look up and find snow falling but not sticking to the foothills at 1,000 ft give or take. As we graduate past the coldest morning hours, hail or graupel may be released. Either way you slice it, when you have slushy stuff falling from the sky, there's the potential for unfavorable road conditions.