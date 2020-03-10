Missing Beavercreek woman found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has ended its search and rescue operation for a Beavercreek woman after finding her late Tuesday morning a mile and a half from her home.
Investigators said Gail Herman, 61, reportedly left her home around 3 a.m. Tuesday wearing a t-shirt and pajama pants — possibly in mental distress, according to CCSO.
CCSO is conducting a Search & Rescue in the area of S Hult Rd / S Olson Rd in Beavercreek for Gail Herman. She is believed to have left her home about 3am in a brown t-shirt and pajama pants. She may be in mental distress. If you see her, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/OMZ5GYiNtQ— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) March 10, 2020
