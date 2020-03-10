Missing Beavercreek woman found safe

Clackamas County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gail Herman went missing on the morning of March 10, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has ended its search and rescue operation for a Beavercreek woman after finding her late Tuesday morning a mile and a half from her home.

Investigators said Gail Herman, 61, reportedly left her home around 3 a.m. Tuesday wearing a t-shirt and pajama pants — possibly in mental distress, according to CCSO.

