Second climber rescued from Mt. Hood in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after rescuing a climber overnight from Mount Hood, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a second rescue operation has been completed on the mountain.

A call came in to search and rescue coordinators at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday from a woman saying her climbing partner injured her ankle after being caught in a small avalanche near Yocum Ridge below the Reid Headwall.

Like the rescue mission from hours earlier, locating the injured climber near Yocum Ridge required several rescuers. Divided into several groups, the rescue team found the climber–identified as Dani Rudinsky–and packed her into a Sked litter. Rescuers then set up a rope line to pull her up to the south side of Illumination Saddle, which has an elevation of 9,200 feet. From that point, teams skied down with the 23-year-old climber down to Timberline Lodge.

Rudinsky did not report any other injuries aside from her ankle. She will seek her own medical attention if needed, according to officials.

Because of the recent accumulation of 10 inches of snow and warming temperatures, there is a high avalanche danger on Mt. Hood right now.