Sergeant showed ‘pattern of deceit’ in man’s wrongful arrest

The District Attorney's Office investigated the unfounded West Linn police arrest of Michael Fesser in 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Clackamas County’s district attorney has ruled that West Linn Police Sgt. Tony Reeves, who was the lead investigator in the wrongful arrest of a black man in Portland, will never again be called to testify in any county criminal court case and should have his police certification revoked.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the decision came after the District Attorney’s Office investigated the unfounded West Linn police arrest of Michael Fesser in 2017.

It is the first inquiry completed of multiple investigations launched after the newspaper reported in February that West Linn paid $600,000 to Fesser to settle his suit.

The DA’s investigation found that Reeves colluded with then-Chief Terry Timeus to pursue Fesser’s unsupported arrest.

