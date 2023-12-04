PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rescue teams searched the swelling Johnson Creek Monday morning after authorities said there were reports that someone was being swept downstream on an outdoor furniture cushion.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to Johnson Creek along with crews from Clackamas County Fire, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukie Police Department, to search the creek, which is high and running fast due to the recent weather.

Crews searched, both in the water itself and from above using a drone, but authorities said they didn’t find anyone. However, they did find a cushion matching the one reported downstream.

A diving crew from the Lake Oswego Fire Department was also called in case they were needed.